Brian Rogers is running for a seat on Kelowna council. (Photo/Brian Rogers)

Kelowna Votes 2022: Brian Rogers

Black Press Media is asking municipal election candidates their thoughts on various community issues

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Brian Rogers – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in Kelowna?

An urgent matter is the current council’s non-stop approval of property variances that cater to construction developers who want to cram multi-unit buildings onto tiny lots. These various apartment complexes are designed to house dozens to hundreds more people with as many vehicles. This is spelling the destruction of single-family residential neighbourhoods in our community.

This council does not value your right to home ownership, a backyard, or privacy. Do not be fooled by friendly-sounding terms like “sustainable development” or “green city.” You do not have to live your life tightly packed with others like in a can of sardines. Their motivation for this current city plan is greed and it is the average citizen that pays the price.

As well, our small business community is suffering. The ability for self-employment is crucial for citizens to maintain financial independence and contribute to our society. The past two years have resulted in mass casualties of independent business owners while corporate, foreign-owned big box stores have doubled their profits.

I’d like to propose a ward system for our city to ensure that all essential aspects required to maintain a flourishing community in each area of the municipality are being addressed. As well, you should have the right to have your concerns heard by your city council. Currently, this council will vet and approve your topic for discussion via correspondence first. If they don’t like your grievance or suggestion, you are denied the right to speak.

Your voice has been silenced for too long in this town and we are suffering the consequences of that. We need people at ground level who have integrity and respect the law.

In 2021, Kelowna had the second highest property rate crime in the country, what should city council do to help address street and property crime in the city?

One of my primary concerns is public safety. The criminal element in this town is not being managed effectively. We need to enforce the laws we have and address the loopholes that allow law-breakers to slip through the cracks.

