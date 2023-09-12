Kelowna City Hall. (File photo)

Kelowna, union sign new collective agreement

The current collective agreement will expire in December

A new collective agreement has been ratified between the City of Kelowna and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Local 338.

The agreement will take effect Jan. 1, 2024 and will support the city over the next two years.

“We are pleased to have finalized a new collective agreement before the current agreement expired. Securing a new collective agreement during these turbulent economic times provides some security for staff as well as citizens who rely on City services,” said Stu Leatherdale, Divisional Director, Corporate & Protective Services. “The agreement ensures Kelowna can attract and retain the diverse and skilled work force we need.”

With the new agreement comes a four per cent increase in 2024 and a the same increase the following year. CUPE Local 338 President Ross Whalen said the increases will start to address the rising costs of living in terms of wage increases.

CUPE Local 338 has approximately 850 members representing about 75 per cent of the city’s workforce. The group’s members are responsible for delivering a number of services to residents, including road maintenance, financial planning, and water quality testing.

