Kelowna under severe thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Central Okanagan.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Okanagan Valley earlier on Friday, however, by 3 p.m. that watch was increased to a warning for the Kelowna area.

Meteorologists are tracking the severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Communities in effect include Beaverdell to McCulloch along Highway 33.

Those travelling in the area should monitor alerts by Environment Canada and watch DriveBC for updates on the roads. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors, stated Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Thunderstruck: Recent lightning storms in the Okanagan ‘significant’ and ‘notable’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanaganStorm