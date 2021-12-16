Labour shortages cause service cuts in Kelowna (bctransit.com/file photo)

Labour shortages cause service cuts in Kelowna (bctransit.com/file photo)

Kelowna Transit reduced by 15 % due to labour shortage

The cuts will come into effect on Jan. 2, 2022

Labour shortages have forced a reduction of Kelowna Region Transit services.

Without enough employees, B.C. Transit is cutting services to the Kelowna Region by 15 per cent.

The reduced service schedule comes into effect on Jan. 2 and will remain in place until further notice.

There will be no existing routes eliminated during this time.

To view updated schedules and maps, visit bctransit.com.

For real-time bus tracking in the Kelowna Transit, customers are encouraged to use NextRide.

The transit operator company First Canada is running a transit operator recruitment campaign to combat the labour shortage. To learn more, visit workatfirst.com.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna to look into free transit every Saturday in December

READ MORE: Public transit is now free for children under 12 across B.C.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC TransitKelowna

Previous story
North Westside fire department looking for another fire chief
Next story
Cold weather sparks increase in warming fires in Vernon

Just Posted

After nearly 25 years in operation, Armstrong’s Brown Derby Restaurant is closing forever as of Dec. 31 as the owners retire. (Jenna Churchill Photo)
Armstrong’s Brown Derby Cafe hanging up hat

RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and suffered severe injuries. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Air ambulance called to Vernon after pedestrian struck

Brett Bandy (from left), City of Vernon; Akbal Mund, Chair of Greater Vernon Advisory Committee; Mayor Victor Cumming; Harold Sellers, Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Brad Akerman, RDNO, are standing near the newly dedicated park space and trail connection for the Grey Canal Trail. (Contributed)
Land dedication ties in North Okanagan trail connection, new park

Laurinda Kalawarny’s Big White chalet. (Vrbo photo)
Big White rental owner ordered to repay guests who cancelled due to COVID