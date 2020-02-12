A Kelowna Transit bus sitting in the impound lot Feb. 12 at Mario’s Towing on Sexsmith Road. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

One of these things is not like the other.

Among the field of hundreds of impounded vehicles sitting in a lot at Mario’s Towing in Kelowna, is a Kelowna Regional Transit bus.

Early on Sunday morning, a passenger on that very bus reported the erratic driving of her bus driver.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was pulled over by the RCMP and issued a 90-day immediate roadside suspension.

BC Transit communications manager Jonathon Dyck said following the incident the bus was not used and remained in the transit lot, but was moved to an impound lot on Tuesday at ICBC’s request.

Dyck said service has not been impacted due to the bus being impounded and the bus will remain there for the next 30 days.

Dyck confirmed the driver in question is not currently working but did not comment on the status of his employment.

“BC Transit is taking this matter very seriously, and we immediately initiated an internal investigation with our operating company,” he said.

“BC Transit has a fit for duty policy that we require operators and staff to follow, and not be impaired by any substance when behind the wheel or working.

“This is the first time an incident of this sort has occurred.”

READ MORE: Kelowna bus driver allegedly caught drinking and driving

READ MORE: KABU ridesharing company confident it will operate in Kelowna by summertime

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna fire crews knockdown electrical blaze sparked by scooters
Next story
Art exhibition coming to Lake Country on Feb. 15

Just Posted

Kelowna metropolitan area grew by 43 per cent over 20 years

Over twenty year period, Kelowna CMA grew from 136,000 to almost 195,000 people

Art exhibition coming to Lake Country on Feb. 15

Exhibit will feature four artists from around the Okanagan

Iconic DJ trio, Cash Cash, to play Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna

The electronic music group is on a world tour, making stops in Kelowna and Vancouver

Okanagan author named UBCO writer-in-residence

Vernon’s John Lent will also announce the winner of the 2020 Okanagan Short Story Contest

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Three quick second-half goals pace Beach Radio to shocking 3-1 win over Morning Star Sweepers

Three years in prison for Penticton man who sexually assaulted Kamloops woman

Richard Skoyen was described as a “sexual sadist” by a psychologist

Sledders nabbed running in caribou restricted zone near Nakusp

Each faces fines of nearly $600

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Revelstoke city council backtracks on pay raises

They voted to have staff prepare a policy to ensure fair pay in the future

Cows and teenagers both get moo-dy, B.C. researchers say

First-of-its-kind study on dairy cattle could prove useful for farmers, researchers say

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs take Canada’s environmental assessment system to court

Hereditary chiefs want Parliament to give itself the power to shut down oil and gas projects

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Okanagan man donates $50k to hospital in memory of wife

Tony and Gisela Jukic’s story is that of a harrowing escape from Slovenia during post-war Europe.

Most Read