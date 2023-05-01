495 grams of methamphetamine was part of a drug bust on Water Street on April 29. (Submitted)

Kelowna traffic stop leads to drug bust

Almost 500 grams of meth seized

A routine traffic stop turned into a major drug bust on April 29.

Kelowna RCMP noticed a 1997 Toyota Corolla fail to stop for a pedestrian at a marked crosswalk heading northbound on Water Street from Bernard, and pulled over the vehicle. Upon approaching, the officer saw open liquor in the centre console and the driver appeared intoxicated.

The officer had the driver get out of the vehicle, at which time a baggy containing a pink substance fell to the ground.

The man was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance. A subsequent search found about $870 in cash, as well as 495 grams of methamphetamines, 216.7 grams of cocaine, and 51.2 grams of fentanyl.

“This officer’s keen eye removed a significant amount of drugs from the streets of Kelowna and has disrupted the local drug trade, possibly saving countless lives,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

