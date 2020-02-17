Kelowna Toyota to attempt to break Guinness World Record for most stickers on a car

The event is being held to raise money for the Kelowna and West Kelowna fire departments

The Kelowna Toyota dealership is going to attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

On Mar. 7, beginning at 9 a.m., Kelowna Toyota will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most stickers on a car at one time.

The goal of the event is to fundraise $10,000 for both the Kelowna and West Kelowna fire departments. The plan is to cover a 2020 Corolla Hatchback in stickers measuring “1×1”.

In order to break the current record set by the Embassy of Guyuna in Kuwait on Jan. 27, 2020, at least 41,454 stickers will need to be applied. The previous record of 14,637 stickers was set in Lithuania back on Sept. 27, 2014.

To help break the record, Kelowna Toyota has enlisted the Kelowna Fire Department for assistance. Anyone and everyone that wishes to help is also encouraged to come out and donate. Beach Radio will also be broadcasting live on location from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

