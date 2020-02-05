The Tolko mill in Kelowna permanently closed on Jan. 8, 2020. (File)

Kelowna Tolko mill land could be worth nearly $50M

BC Assessment valued the land at $19.1M but MCL Real Estate Group says it could be worth far more

A Kelowna real estate group estimates the land of the now-closed Tolko mill is worth nearly $50 million.

MCL Real Estate Group, a subsidiary of RE/MAX Kelowna, believes the 39.68 acres of prime industrial land left behind in the mill’s closure on Jan. 8, 2020, will see the price skyrocket if it becomes ready to be developed.

This is despite BC Assessment’s valuation of the Tolko lands at $19.1 million.

“Once this land becomes available and hits the market there should be a ripple effect throughout the industrial market. Unfortunately, the realization of the Tolko Lands becoming available is more of a longer-term proposition,” said Ken McLaughlin a senior partner and commercial specialist with the MCL Real Estate Group in a year-end report.

“The current mill will need to be decommissioned, and some of the land will require extensive remediation. But once complete, this large piece of industrial land will see its value rise.

“Based on average price per acre for other I4 zoned lands in downtown Kelowna’s north end, a more realistic value for the land is closer to $48,000,000”

The report also states there will be pressure for more non-industrial uses in this area of Kelowna.

“Time will tell what the eventual redevelopment of the Tolko lands looks like, but when it happens it will be an interesting time in Kelowna’s industrial market,” said McLaughlin.

READ MORE: Kelowna-Lake Country MP calls for end to softwood lumber dispute

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Tolko mill to permanently close in 2020

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users
Next story
BREAKING: Kelowna Christian High School on lockdown, RCMP present

Just Posted

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Kelowna Tolko mill land could be worth nearly $50M

BC Assessment valued the land at $19.1M but MCL Real Estate Group says it could be worth far more

Kelowna skaters impress at B.C. championships

The Kelowna Speed Skating Club performed well at the BC Long Track Speed Skating Championships

Re/Max Kelowna gives back through Legacy Foundation

Habitat for Humanity was chosen as the recipient of a $2500 donation for Re/Max

Erosion management scheduled for Kelowna’s Hot Sands Beach

The beach will be closed and fenced off for the anticipated two-week duration of the project

Two years on, Cawston area erosion still causing concern

Sumac Road first started eroding after a 2018 flood

App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

Pawsative Pups: Positive training, what is it?

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

Fentanyl found in meth prompts overdose alert in Penticton

This overdose alert is in effect until Feb. 11.

North Okanagan city sets aside $17 million for 30 projects this year

Learn more at open house Feb. 12

B.C. family recounts escape after landslide strands them on Sasquatch Mountain

Christine Nielsen, her husband and two kids drove up only a couple of hours before the road washout

Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes, fees

Highway 1 closed near Golden due to vehicle incident

DriveBC did not give an estimated time for reopening

Most Read