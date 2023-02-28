The RCMP auxiliary program has been under review since April 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Kelowna to see return of auxiliary RCMP constables

A start date for a new tiered program is still to be determined

The RCMP auxiliary program will make its return to Kelowna in the next several months.

Inspector Beth McAndie told council at its Feb. 27 regular meeting that the detachment is pleased to see the eventual return of the program as announced by the provincial government.

“Kelowna at one point had 100 auxiliary constables which could significantly enhance our uniform presence and partnership downtown at key events and through our community.”

The program was suspended in 2020 following an RCMP internal review. It is being replaced by a new tiered model that will allow divisions and contract partners to choose one or a mixture of tiers based on local needs.

The province and RCMP E Division signed a memorandum of understanding for the new auxiliary program on Feb. 15. A start date is still to be determined.

Mayor Tom Dyas was pleased to hear the program will be coming back.

“That is something that is extremely important…I think it will be very beneficial to us.”

According to the provincial government website, auxiliary constables participate in community policing and crime prevention activities under the supervision of a police officer.

