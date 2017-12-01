Credit: Al Waters/Capital News

Kelowna temporary shelter opens on Leon

The shelter opened last night

A new temporary winter shelter opened its doors last night, Nov. 30.

The John Howard Society has leased a property on Leon Avenue at the former A&B Sound location.

According to Randy Bensen, executive director of the Gospel Mission, the nonprofit will provide two meals a day for the homeless shelter.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

