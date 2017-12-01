Kelowna temporary shelter opens on Leon

A new temporary winter shelter opened its doors last night, Nov. 30.
The John Howard Society has leased a property on Leon Avenue at the former A&B Sound location.
According to Randy Bensen, executive director of the Gospel Mission, the nonprofit will provide two meals a day for the homeless shelter.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
