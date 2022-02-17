Kelowna teen girl harassed and allegedly followed by man in truck

The girl told him to leave her alone after he followed her in his truck

A strange man allegedly harassed a teenage girl who was walking alone on Valentine’s Day.

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a suspicious man allegedly approached a teenage girl while she was walking northbound between Bernard Avenue and Doyle Avenue.

Sometime between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, the teen says she was approached by a man driving a newer model white Dodge Ram truck with a black grill and the word “RAM” in black on the grill.

The Caucasian man pulled over and asked her what she was doing. The teen kept walking and the man followed her a short distance until she yelled at him to leave her alone. The truck was last seen turning westbound on Doyle Avenue from Richter Street.

She estimated that the man is between 25 and 30 years old and said he has brown hair and a brown beard.

“The teen did the right thing by not stopping, yelling at the man, and telling her family so it could be reported to police,” stated Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “Patrols were made in the area for the vehicle and suspect but they were not located”.

The investigation into this incident continues.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking parents and caregivers to talk to kids and teens about how to stay safe. The RCMP asks that parents teach children not to go anywhere with anyone without first getting permission from a parent or guardian. They say that children should avoid travelling alone and that parents should practice scenarios of what to do if approached.

It is important to discuss potential scenarios of accidental separation and to encourage children to tell a trusted adult if a situation makes them uncomfortable, says RCMP.

They also say that children should practice shouting “No!” and know to kick, struggle and make a scene if being taken by an unfamiliar person.

