Jeffrey Allen Jennens was arrested in Kelowna

A Kelowna teacher who allegedly engaged in inappropriate communication with a student has been charged with luring a child.

Kelowna Sex Crimes Unit lead the investigation into Jeffrey Allen Jennens, who was arrested and placed on several conditions.

BC Prosecution Service approved charges against Jennens on Aug. 18.

Jennens is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on Aug.21.

