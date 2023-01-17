Update: Suspect arrested after assault on Kelowna taxi driver

The incident happened in the Mission the morning of Jan. 17

Update: 11:15 a.m.

RCMP has one person in custody following an assault on a taxi driver Jan.17.

Police have also clarified that only one suspect was involved in the robbery, and not two as originally stated in a news release.

“Upon further discussion with the victim at a local hospital, he was able to confirm there was only one passenger and not two as originally believed. The RCMP can also confirm that the male suspect is now in custody.”

Original:

A taxi driver was assaulted in the Mission neighbourhood of Kelowna early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning.

After picking up the men, the taxi took them to the Raymer Road and Riley Court area around 6:20 a.m., according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the driver was then hit with a weapon, causing the taxi to drive into a fence.

The men robbed the driver and took off on foot. The driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no description of the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

READ MORE: Activists gather as trees cut down at Kelowna affordable housing project

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultKelownaRCMPtaxi