Kelowna Super 8 seeks expansion

Plans call for a new five-storey, 48-room building to be built next to the existing motel

Plans have been submitted to the City of Kelowna to expand the Super 8 motel on Highway 97 near Commerce Avenue.

Plans call for a new five-storey, 48-room building to be built next to the existing motel, which has 62-rooms.

The new building would also include a spa and pool.

Super 8 is a subsidiary of Wyndam Hotels and Resorts and has over 2,000 locations worldwide.

