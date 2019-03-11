Kelowna students to walk out of class in protest of climate change inaction

They will be protesting inaction and apathy around the environmental issue.

Kelowna students are getting behind a global movement taking aim at climate change.

They will be walking out of class Friday afternoon, along with students from across the globe, and protesting inaction and apathy around the environmental issue.

The students will peacefully march from Kerry Park to Stuart Park to raise awareness about climate issues in the Okanagan, share successes, and urge local leaders to continue to push toward a more sustainable Kelowna for all, said Keneisha Charles, a member of the Kelowna Youth Climate Strike Team, in a press release.

The students encourage those who attent to listen to a lineup of local speakers and memorialize the moment by joining our climate ribbon ritual—a symbolic art project— at the event.

READ MORE: SCHOOL WALKOUT IN VICTORIA

“Help the voices of youth in our community and around the world be heard by covering our event and consequently helping to spark conversations and actions that will begin the necessary change to create a sustainable world for all,” said Charles.

The walks are being held across the globe and were sparked by Greta Thunberg, a 15-year-old Swedish student, who in August 2018 started an international movement of students by deciding to protest climate change instead of going to class one Friday.

“Greta and so many that have followed her lead since then know that our planet has only a short time left before climate inaction will cause major changes to Earth as we know it. The effects of climate change can already be witnessed around the world.

On Friday, March 15, students from all over the world will be walking out of classes.

