Grade 8 student Patrick Caron and teacher Brittany Miller (right) of Springvalley Middle School dish out masala at the Taste of the World food fair. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna students explore different cultures through food

Springvalley Middle School held a food fair featuring foods from 23 countries

Kelowna students are learning about different cultures through their palates.

Melanie Culham, a Grade 6 teacher at Springvalley Middle School, came up with the idea for the Taste of the World food fair, held at the middle school Wednesday afternoon as part of Harmony Day.

Through a separate Living Library event held on Jan. 30 celebrating Harmony Day, students had to come up with an idea to celebrate diversity at their own middle school, she said.

READ MORE: Kelowna high school student encourages others to be confident in their differences

They ended up choosing food as a theme.

“Everyone loves food, what do you do when you go to someone’s house? You get food. So we thought what can we do at our school that brings food and everyone together?” Culham said.

Alexa MacIsaac, a Grade 7 student, helped organize the event and coloured the flags displayed on each table. Last year, a classroom-style food fair was held, but this year the whole school celebrated featuring 23 countries.

While she hadn’t had a chance to sample the delicacies this year, MacIsaac said she enjoyed the Australian food during the classroom event.

“Some classes had students who wanted to bring specific things from their ethnic backgrounds, whereas others thought of food they enjoyed in the past and wanted to bring those in,” Culham said.

“When we’re doing something like this, it opens so many doors, and gives students an understanding of what other people have in their lives, what their backgrounds are, and gives them an opportunity to try something new.”

READ MORE: Harmony Day celebrated for the second time in Kelowna

Since 2006, the Central Okanagan School District has been promoting Harmony Day and celebrating it throughout the schools.

The idea to celebrate Harmony Day in the Okanagan was sparked when a teacher took students to visit an Australian school. It just so happened to be Harmony Day on this visit, originally celebrated in Australia, and what she and her children witnessed serves as the framework for Harmony Day in Kelowna.

Harmony Day in Australia is celebrated nationally on March 21 and is about bringing people together to promote Australian values and to celebrate community participation.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna
Next story
Former homeless man hopes to inspire change for others in Kelowna

Just Posted

Car crash causes traffic delays along Highway 97

An accident has been reported on Highway 97 and Leatherhead Road

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Lake Country staff work to mitigate wildfire risk in Okanagan Centre

Staff have been removing forest fuels and some trees

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan hopes $111M in B.C. wildfire cash will extinguish fires this summer

Unknown yet how much of funding targeted for the Okanagan

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Most Read