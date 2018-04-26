Kelowna students awarded for their heritage research

Learning about heritage is important to 60 students who competed in the annual Okanagan Regional Heritage Fair.

Four of the students who participated in the fair April 24 have been invited to participate in the BC Provincial Heritage Fair in Squamish.

More than thirty volunteers were involved here at the Laurel Packinghouse Tuesday, many interviewing and judging, others presenting programs when students were not being interviewed, and others behind-the-scenes, according to the Kelowna Museum Society.

The age range is between 10 and 16, and the topics relate in various to “heritage” – a historic moment, a person’s ancestry, a significant place or object, a person who represents a place or value system that is historically relevant, said the society. Students must relate their topic to its historical significance and be able to articulate how and why their topic is relevant from the perspective of examining our heritage.

2018 Okanagan Regional Heritage Fair Student Awards

Overall winners:

1. Nutritional Experimentation at Residential Schools – Rhiannon Evans – Grade 9 – KLO Middle

2. Kootenay Lake Ferry – Brooke Jessop – Grade 6 – Creston

3. Komagata Maru – Jobanpreet Panag – Grade 5 – Mission Hill

4. Women’s Rights – Meerub Siddique – Grade 6 – Mission Hill

Special mention:

• The People of Our Valley – Belle Stokes and Shiloh Marriott – Grade 9 eSchool BC (SD23)

• BC’s Electrical Heritage – Marleigh Geisthardt – Grade 6 – Anne McClymont Elementary

• Tommy Douglas and Universal Medicare – Amelia Gareau – Grade: 9 – KLO Middle

Chinese Canadian Historical Society Award:

• The Chinese CPR – Jada Burden – Grade 6 – Anne McClymont

Student Choice Awards

• Kootenay Lake Ferry – Brooke Jessop – Grade 6 – Home Links, Creston

• Emily Carr- Stella Affleck – Grade 6 – Silver Star

• Chanie Wenjack – Sydney Byles – Grade 7 – Mission Hill

• Ryan Reynolds – Liam Stamile – Grade 6 – Silver Star

People’s Choice

Canada’s Fur Trade – Clayton and Connor Palmers – Grade 4 and 6 – Wildflower, Creston

