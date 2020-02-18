Kelowna remains 8th expensive rental market in Canada

The rates for one and two bedroom units in Kelowna remained the same

For the second month in a row, Kelowna has been named Canada’s eighth most expensive rental market.

According to a Padmapper report, Kelowna is one of four B.C. markets to make the top 10 most expensive list for February 2020. With an average price of $1,350 for a one-bedroom and $1,650 for a two-bedroom, the rates and Kelowna’s ranking remain the same as the last report released in December.

“The top 10 markets were relatively stable with some movement in the middle but no new cities entering or leaving,” reads the report.

Toronto, Vancouver and Burnaby come in again as the top three most expensive cities, with Victoria moving up two positions into the fourth most expensive market.

Rounding out the top 10 was Montreal, Barrie, Ottawa, Kitchener, Hamilton and Oshawa.

The Padmapper report rates the top 24 markets in the country, with Kelowna being the only interior city to make the list.

