With future uncertain, Kelowna Springs Golf Course sold

Just days before city council is set to discuss the future land use of Kelowna Springs Golf Course, the company that bought the property is making a case for its redevelopment.

Vancouver-based Denciti Group released an emailed statement Feb. 24 saying it has acquired the golf course.

“The intended redevelopment of the site supports the city’s growth strategy outlined in the unanimously approved 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP).”

“It will address a severe shortage of industrial land and the growing need for business and employment space in the Central Okanagan region.”

Council is set to consider the future land designation of the property at its Feb. 27 meeting.

Denciti says redevelopment of the property will create an estimated 1,040 new job opportunities and approximately $1.17 million in annual tax revenue for the city. As the new owners, Denciti has been in discussions with city staff and council regarding the future of the property.

“We are working alongside stakeholders to find a collaborative solution for the future of this property,” says Garry Fawley. “We are ready to roll up our sleeves and work together to get this right for the people of Kelowna. We want to create a win-win situation for the entire community.”

In January 2022, council approved the 2040 OCP which designated the golf course as potential future industrial use. In August a motion to reverse that decision was voted down by council.

At that time, Denciti placed the property under contract for purchase, which was completed in the fall.

According to the email statement, a third-party environmental assessment has been completed to ensure that any type of development would not negatively impact the property or wildlife in the area.

“The assessment confirmed 480 Penno Road site is not a wetland and the wetland boundary is entirely outside of the development area, said Fawley. “Environmental considerations will be a key driver in planning.”

Denciti is considering a number of options which may include keeping a portion of the property for recreational use. The golf course will stay operational until the end of the 2023 season.

Denciti has several commercial and residential projects in the Central Okanagan and recently sold property that it owned at Reid’s Corner.

