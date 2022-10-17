Some park washrooms and water fountains in Kelowna closing for winter. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna sports fields and park washrooms closing for winter

Sports fields are scheduled to close for the winter on Oct. 31

Seasonal closures begin this week at Kelowna’s parks and sports fields.

Park washrooms and water fountains, including water services at off-leash dog parks, are now closed for the season. Washrooms remain open, however, at the following parks and facilities throughout the winter:

  • City Park: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Gerstmar Park: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Boyce-Gyro Beach Park: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Rowcliffe Park: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Stuart Park: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Queensway Transit Exchange: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sports fields are scheduled to close for the winter on Oct. 31. Parks staff will be inspecting the fields and scheduling necessary repairs and maintenance before the snow falls. Sports teams are asked to respect these seasonal closures to ensure quality turf when fields open again in the spring.

Knox Mountain Drive will close to vehicle traffic for the winter on Oct. 31 but will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists. Kasugai Gardens will also close for the season on Oct. 31.

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will remain open through the winter, but seasonal hours take effect on Nov. 1.

Mission Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park will remain open as long as weather permits.

