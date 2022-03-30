Kelowna SPCA contract renewed by regional district

The Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) has approved a new contract for services with the B.C. SPCA.

The agreement helps the SPCA provide spay, neuter, and microchip programs, community outreach services, and dog adoption services through its Kelowna branch and shelter.

More than 1,000 animals are adopted and re-homed by the SPCA every year. The Kelowna SPCA was established in 1991. It has a staff of ten, and 150 volunteers involved with animal care, fostering, support and fundraising. The Kelowna team is also able to help with domestic, farm, and wildlife at the branch on Casorso Road.

The RDCO provides $96,600 a year to the SPCA for those services, and others, in the Central Okanagan.

Read More: Kelowna SPCA reports increased demand for services over last year

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

animal welfareAnimalsCatsCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictDogsSPCA