Pow day on Big White with 17cm snowfall(Big White Resort)

Kelowna ski hill Big White gets 17cm snow dump

Powder day at Big White brings snowbase to 116cm

Friday powder day on Big White.

Kelowna’s local mountain received a dump of 17cm over the last 24hours.

The snowfall brings the snow base up to 116 cms and with seven lifts and 66 runs open, the ski season is off to a great start.

There should be fair visibility on the mountain with calm winds today.

For more information about current conditions at Big White Ski Resort visit bigwhite.com.

