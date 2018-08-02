Dianne Varga is co-chair of the Renters United Kelowna advocacy group. Photo: Capital News files

Kelowna short-term rental guidelines cause backlash

Two new rental advocacy groups emerge

It began as one person voicing objections last week to a short-term rental marketing blitz by The Mission Group to sell units in its new Brooklyn development.

And that protest started online by Dianne Varga has evolved into the formation of two new groups seeking to advocate for Kelowna being a livable city for all socio-economic levels, in particular the need to provide long-term affordable housing rental options, and how they might play a role in the upcoming civic election.

At Tuesday’s public hearing, the Brooklyn rezoning application was adopted by council, although several councillors cited an awareness about the short-term rental implications for the city’s commercial zoning designations, which the Brooklyn project falls under.

The Brooklyn is a proposed 178-unit residential development on St. Paul Street in downtown Kelowna.

Related: Short-term rental loophole raises concerns

Varga cited how The Mission Group’s advertisements for the project present it as an opportunity for investor homebuyers to generate short-term rental revenue.

“The ability to offset the cost of your investment by renting it when you please is a game changer,” said Randall Shier, president of the Mission Group, in a press release.

“First-time homebuyers and working professionals will love the flexibility offered by the option of earning money while they are away from home.”

Varga was one of 11 people voicing their objections to the Brooklyn proposal, expressing how encouraging short-term rental investors into the marketplace will only place more pressure on the current low-vacancy, long-term rental market.

But she felt going in council wouldn’t be swayed because the project falls within the existing c-zone guideline short-term rental loophole.

Related: Kelowna to consider allowing short-term rentals

“The approval was unanimous and disappointing to see, but not completely surprising,” Varga said.

“But we were able to establish a strong dialogue that hopefully more in the community will support…It’s a matter of justice for long-term renters.”

Varga and Kelly Hutchinson have now co-founded Renters United Kelowna, a group working towards renters’ protection, housing availability and housing affordability.

“Of immediate concern to Renters United is the City of Kelowna’s plan to allow short-term rentals in all mixed use commercial zones of the city,” said the group’s statement on its Facebook page.

“Just as important is the related fact that the city has failed to recognize long-term renters as stakeholders in the conversation about short-term rentals. We intend to lobby to be a voice at the table once regulations are drafted and public consultation is sought, and to campaign strenuously for short-term rentals to be restricted to principal residences only.”

Varga said her group is hoping to see or convince potential candidates to run for council who put affordable housing at the top of their campaign promise wishlists.

She said one candidate, Loyal Wooldridge, who has taken out nomination papers and previously announced his intention to run for Kelowna council, has already made contact with them.

Also seeking to find an online audience of support is the newly formed Kelowna People’s Alliance, seeking to increase coordination and civic participation in issues of common good for the city, from affordable housing and environmental sustainability to realistic transit options and vibrant artistic and creative expression.

Also among this group’s commitments is to recognize and advance the calls of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and recognize unceded Syilx territory.

“We believe every person in Kelowna should be able to thrive, connect with others and contribute to a caring, vibrant, sustainable city,” said KPC statement posted on their Facebook page.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Monte and Sugar fires seek substantial growth
Next story
Province demands additional $300,000 regional compost facility upgrade

Just Posted

Increased fire activity at Okanagan Mountain Park

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Stolen vehicle found after Kelowna woman uses the power of Facebook

Michelle Casey made a Facebook post after her daughter’s car was stolen from her driveway

Province demands additional $300,000 regional compost facility upgrade

Kelowna and Vernon to share the costs on project now costing $800,000

Food celebration to hold 10th anniversary in Kelowna

The Feast of Fields is back for another year at the Father Pandosy Mission, Aug. 12

Kelowna short-term rental guidelines cause backlash

Two new rental advocacy groups emerge

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

UPDATE: Monte and Sugar fires seek substantial growth

Number and size of fires continues to grow in North Okanagan

Revelstoke man still missing

RCMP release more details in hopes of finding John Cunliffe, last seen June 18

Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

Undercarriages, frames and suspensions are being examined for signs of sulfuric acid contamination

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours

B.C. volunteer firefighters work night patrols as raging wildfire rains ash, embers

Keremeos firefighters say they will work night shifts as long as needed, patrolling the Snowy Mountain fire.

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Opposition parties blast minister for ‘dangerous’ EpiPen shortage

The NDP says the Liberals must take all steps necessary to prevent a future supply crunch.

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

Most Read