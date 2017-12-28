Heavy snowfall in the Kelowna area as captured by Shirlee McCorkle.

Kelowna sets daily snowfall record

The most ever snow has fallen in Kelowna for Dec. 28

Kelowna has set a single day snowfall record for Dec. 28.

Nearly 20 centimetres has fallen in parts of the Kelowna and West Kelowna area today, surpassing the previous record for Dec. 28 of 15.2 centimetres, set on this day in 1923.

While final measurements won’t be made until 10 p.m. tonight, meteorologist Allan Coldwells of Environment Canada said areas of the Central Okanagan have already measured 20 centimetres, including at UBCO and in West Kelowna.

And while this evening may be slower, there is another snow system in the works rolling into the area tomorrow afternoon.

“There’s going to be more snow but it should be tapering off,” said Coldwells. “We’re not expecting significant accumulations overnight but there could be more coming by tomorrow afternoon, another five to 10 centimetres.”

The all time daily snowfall record for Kelowna for the month of December was set back in 1927, when 40.6 centimetres fell.

The daily snowfall record for Kelowna for any month of the year was set Feb. 19 of 1937 when 47 centimetres fell.

Kelowna sets daily snowfall record

