Dozens of people attended the WDSD event last year in Kelowna (File photo)

Kelowna set to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with event

The event will be held on Mission Creek Park in Kelowna on Saturday, March 21 to promote cause

A third annual World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) event is coming to Mission Creek Park in Kelowna on Saturday, March 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dozens of people are anticipated to attend the event, which will be hosted by the Canadian Down Syndrome Society.

Event coordinator Amie Hough said there will be activities for everyone at the event.

“We will have recreation activities for kids and families, refreshments, and tables of art available to see made from artists with Down syndrome,” said Hough.

“We will also be doing a walk for people and families of loved ones with Down syndrome.”

Hough said the event has grown in popularity over the years.

“We want to raise awareness, promote inclusion and share the love for people with Down syndrome in Kelowna,” said Hough.

“Each year, the event becomes bigger and more established in the community.”

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and city councillors are also expected to unveil a signed proclamation to promote WDSD at the event.

Last year, more than 50 people showed up to celebrate WDSD at Mission Creek Park in Kelowna.

WDSD is celebrated across cities around the world and helps to raise awareness about Down syndrome, explain what it means to have Down syndrome and helps show how people with Down syndrome are helping to transform the lives of others each day.

To learn more about the global initiative, you can visit WDSD’s website.

