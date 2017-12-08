Credit: Contributed

Kelowna semi-finalists named for Small Business awards

Several companies have been nominated in the semi-finals

The Small Business BC Awards is celebrating its 15th anniversary with almost 600 nominations from across the province.

Several Kelowna companies are on the table for an award this year, including Innov8 Digital Solutions Inc, for Best Employer, Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc. for Best Innovation, Vitalis for Best International Trade and Fortune Marketing and Twirling Umbrellas for Best Marketer.

Nominees will be judged to determine the top five finalists. Winners will be announced at our Small Business BC Awards Gala Feb. 23 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

