Kelowna sees surge in ’90s, ’80s clothing trends

Your favourite outfit may have been inspired by ol’ school looks

No one wants to admit they dress like their parents, but rumour has it, some ‘80s and ‘90s styles are making a comeback and when comparing family portrait, you could find yourself in a similar outfit as your mother or father.

According to multiple fashion websites, your favourite romper, jean skirt or leather jacket all were recycled styles from the late ‘80s to early ‘90s.

And living in the Okanagan, those comfortable overalls you wear on the farm, can’t be considered fashion suicide anymore.

Pair them with circle sunglasses and you’re a ‘90’s chick again.

And those parachute sweat pants people are wearing, fashion magazines say they are a definite throwback to the ’80s.

It’s not just magazines and fashion websites that claim our latest fashions are designed with a dash of nostalgia, Kelowna’s “Blonde” clothing store owner Raegan Hall agrees that the ‘80s and ‘90s live on.

“The ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s all had such a significant impact on fashion so in that aspect they live on forever!” Hall said.

“I do find contemporary styles more subtle these days with an emphasis on fabric quality, design and dreamy solid colours,” Hall said. “We carry a collection called RVCA that always maintains a level of ’80s street style.”

She says during the summer season rompers tend to fly off the rack.

“In the busy summertime whirlwind, we focus on many event-orientated dresses and rompers. There is such an abundance of places to be seen on the scene locally these days,” Hall said.

YouTuber Kim Xo is another local who supports the ’90s comeback. On her channel, she shows viewers how to best wear a choker and make it look great.

There you have it. You don’t be afraid to borrow clothes from your parent’s closet anymore because you could find the latest “old” trends.

