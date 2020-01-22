Members of the 93 Grenville Royal Canadian Sea Corps compete at a Vernon biathlon competition in early January. (Facebook)

Kelowna sea cadets grab medals at local biathlon competition

Three cadets from the 93 Grenville Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps brought home the hardware

A trio of Kelowna cadets are coming off an impressive showing at an Okanagan-wide cadet biathlon competition.

The cadets from the 93 Grenville Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps won one Gold medal and two silver medals at the competition held in Vernon in early January.

Soyoung Yoon won the gold for the Kelowna chapter at the competition where 53 air, army and sea cadets participated in the sport that develops their marksmanship and cross country skiing talents, skills related to all levels of the Cadet Program.

“I was so surprised, super happy and also thankful that I got the Gold medal since this was my first year trying out biathlon,” said Yoon.

“Biathlon is hard, but a fun sport to get involved with during wintertime.”

READ MORE: Disability proves no barrier for 12-year-old Kelowna sit skier

READ MORE: Warriors’ hot start fizzles in 5-2 loss to visiting Vees

Yoon’s brother Joshua took home a Silver medal and fellow Kelowna cadet, Julia Hadford, also took home a Silver medal.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic
Next story
Okanagan among Canada’s most at-risk habitats: WWF report

Just Posted

Okanagan among Canada’s most at-risk habitats: WWF report

Report found the Okanagan is inadequately protected despite being a hotspot for at-risk species

Kelowna sea cadets grab medals at local biathlon competition

Three cadets from the 93 Grenville Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps brought home the hardware

From UBCO to Okanagan College, the campus-to-campus race returns

The half marathon and race relay will take place on Sat, April, 4

Foundry Kelowna receives $15,000 to support mental health mobile unit

The funding comes to the Canadian Mental Association from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund

Central Okanagan School Board to vote on approving $275.6 million, 2020 budget

The amended budget is almost $11 million than the original proposed budget

UBCO students raise funds for those affected by Philippine volcano eruption

All proceeds will be donated to the Philippine Red Cross

LETTER: 5G technology comes with risks

The wireless telecom industry is aggressively working to beam hazardous radiation into our homes

Immigration program not taking away North Okanagan jobs

The pilot is helping employers overcome a skilled labour shortage that can’t be filled solely by residents

Vernon-based company nominated for B.C. small business award

Summit Tiny Homes is one of five finalists for the small business award

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

EDITORIAL: Examining finances

Municipal budget will likely mean higher taxes

Summerland’s proposed budget requires $16,382,355

2020 budget is nearly half a million higher than the 2019 municipal budget of $15,905,410

Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Hudson’s Bay spotlights old Vernon store

Old downtown department store remembered fondly

Most Read