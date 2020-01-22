Kelowna sea cadets grab medals at local biathlon competition

Three cadets from the 93 Grenville Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps brought home the hardware

Members of the 93 Grenville Royal Canadian Sea Corps compete at a Vernon biathlon competition in early January. (Facebook)

A trio of Kelowna cadets are coming off an impressive showing at an Okanagan-wide cadet biathlon competition.

The cadets from the 93 Grenville Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps won one Gold medal and two silver medals at the competition held in Vernon in early January.

Soyoung Yoon won the gold for the Kelowna chapter at the competition where 53 air, army and sea cadets participated in the sport that develops their marksmanship and cross country skiing talents, skills related to all levels of the Cadet Program.

“I was so surprised, super happy and also thankful that I got the Gold medal since this was my first year trying out biathlon,” said Yoon.

“Biathlon is hard, but a fun sport to get involved with during wintertime.”

Yoon’s brother Joshua took home a Silver medal and fellow Kelowna cadet, Julia Hadford, also took home a Silver medal.