Kelowna schools won’t voluntarily excuse students attending climate change rallies

SD23 to give Kelowna students absence if they skip classes for climate change rallies without notice

Dozens of students were in front of Kelowna City Hall last Friday to show their support in the first rally (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

Students will be permitted to attend local climate change rallies taking place around Kelowna this week, however they will be considered absent if they skip class.

Kevin Kaardal, the superintendent of Central Okanagan Public School District, said the local school district doesn’t have the authority to excuse students to participate in the events because they can not guarantee their safety.

READ MORE: People protested outside Kelowna City Hall today to demand more action on climate change

“We are not aware of what planning has occurred to ensure the safety of participants during these events (or) if safe travel to and from these events is organized,” said Kaardal in a press release.

“While School Districts are responsible for the safety of students on school property, student safety cannot be guaranteed for students participating in any non-sanctioned activity.”

Last Friday, dozens of students attended the first climate rally held outside Kelowna City Hall. Later on that day more than a dozen climate protesters temporarily shut down Bernard Avenue to demand more action by politicians on the issue.

Kaardal said the school can’t personally dismiss students, however parents and guardians can contact their school to personally excuse their children.

“Our lessons are carefully planned to support students in meeting curricular competencies. The District encourages students to remain in school and attend their lessons,” said Kaardal.

The remaining two climate rallies are scheduled to be held tomorrow (Thursday) from 1-3 p.m. in the UBCO Central Courtyard and on Friday from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Kelowna City Hall.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Just Posted

Kelowna schools won’t voluntarily excuse students attending climate change rallies

SD23 to give Kelowna students absence if they skip classes for climate change rallies without notice

Canadian rockers Big Sugar coming to Kelowna

The band will be visiting Kelowna on their new album tour Nov. 8

Okanagan high schools get top 10 nods in early volleyball rankings

Mt. Boucherie and Kelowna Secondary are making waves, George Elliot still in top five

West Kelowna Mayor discusses energy infrastructure needs during Vancouver convention

Mayor Milsom is at the UBCM Convention in Vancouver through the week

Grab your snifters: Hopscotch Festival returns to Kelowna

The festival starts Friday and features international drinks and food

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

Kamloops groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

Rain puts out truck fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

There were no injuries

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Most Read