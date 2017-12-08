UPDATED: Kelowna school loses funding from ministry

The Kelowna Waldorf School did not comply with B.C. curriculum requirements

Rick Salsa, Kelowna Waldorf School president, said: “we anticipate fulfilling all the requirements on-time with no loss of provincial funding.”

Inspectors from the ministry have visited the school since 2016 and that previously, the school has met the requirements since 1981.

“We are confident we will be able to meet the requirements identified in the most recent inspection in time for our re-inspection early in the new year. With our current students’ education still our top priority, there are three main areas we’re addressing: provide evidence our teachers teach the new curricular and core competencies, demonstrate the use of a variety of assessment tools, and show that we communicate student learning to parents using a wide range of methods,” he said.

The Kelowna Waldorf School has lost funding from the Ministry of Education.

In a statement issued to the Capital News Friday afternoon, Sean Leslie, communications manager for the ministry, said the school is “not meeting legislated requirements around curricular compliance and delivery of the B.C. curriculum.”

The private school serves students from preschool to Grade 8.

Deemed as a Group 1 school, it is required of schools in this category to deliver the B.C. curriculum.

Since it has not complied, the school has been designated as a Group 3 independent school meaning it “will no longer be eligible for provincial funding unless it amends its program to meet requirements and pass a further inspection to verify compliance,” said Leslie.

If the school amends it’s program to meet requirements, it will be considered a Group 1 school, said Leslie.

