Kelowna Rotary to stage scavenger challenge

A technology-inspired scavenger hunt has been embraced by Kelowna Rotarians as a new fund-raising initiative.

Called The Rotary FoxHunt, the event offers a 90-minute challenge for participating teams to work against the clock in resolving the most game challenges, submitted with a photo or video evidence via smartphones to the game administrator.

The game is modelled after the first FoxHunt initiative launched by Rotarians in Kamloops which generated an enthusiastic response

“It’s a fun thing to do as a family or business team building exercise. We have prizes for the top two teams and all the participants go home with a Swag bag of donated things from coupons to solar bars,” said Sandy Ketler, chair of the Rotary FoxHunt for the Kelowna Rotary Club.

“I would call it a technology inspired version of a scavenger hunt.”

Ketler said the variety of challenges range from solving riddles to carrying out tasks confirmed as completed by video or photo.

The fund-raising aspect comes from the registration fee for participants, $60/person, with $40 from each registration fee split between directly supporting the JoeAnna’s supportive housing project for family members of out-of-town patients at Kelowna General Hospital and the Hands In Service volunteer and community service organization.

A charitable tax receipt will be provided to all registrants for the $40 portion.

Ketler said registration will be held to 200 people for the first time out, with already 60 people having signed up.

“It’s hard to say with the first year but we are hoping to get about 100 people come out,” she said. “We think it can be a fun event for people and we hope it will catch on.”

The Rotary FoxHunt takes place Saturday, Sept. 22, noon to 3 p.m., based out of Stuart Park on Water Street, near The Bear sculpture.

Supporting sponsors are EZ Rock radio station, Brandt’s Creek Neighbourhood Pub and Interior Savings Credit Union along with other corporate support provided by Oranj Fitness, Doak Shirreff law firm, Telus, Daniele Doyle Designs and PostNet West Kelowna.

Individuals or teams can register at www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-rotary-fox-hunt-tickets-46421532052.

