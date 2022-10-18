Kelowna Rotary donation helps The Bridge drive towards new van

Funds will help purchase one of three vehicles that will support The Bridge services

The Rotary Club of Kelowna presents The Bridge with a cheque for $35,000 towards the purchase of a passenger van. (Left to Right) President Bill Redmond; John Yarschenko, Executive Director of The Bridge Youth & Family Services; Kelly Paley, Director of Community Engagement at The Bridge; Past President Lenetta Parry; and Sheldon Paulger, Chair of the Rotary Club of Kelowna’s Donations Committee. (Photo/The Bridge)

The Bridge Youth and Family Services has received $35,000 from The Rotary Club of Kelowna.

Funds will be added to other contributions to purchase one of three vehicles that will primarily support The Bridge’s Recovery and Addictions Services.

“Using funds from the success of our annual FortisBC Rotary Pro-Am Golf Tournament, the Rotary Club of Kelowna is pleased to support The Bridge in securing a passenger van for their programming,” said Sheldon Paulger, donations committee chair.

The vehicles will help in the day-to-day transportation of meals to sites, participants to appointments, and group outings for their treatment programs.

“Rotarians are people of action, doing good throughout the world, said Bill Redmond, Rotary president. “It is sad that we need a treatment centre for youth in our community, but the reality is that we do. Dedicated transportation will promote participation in all aspects of the participants’ recovery, increase engagement, and improve health outcomes and overall success.”

In June, The Bridge was able to provide transportation services up and down the valley for participants accessing their adult withdrawal management services.

“The Rotary Club of Kelowna is directly impacting the community with their service and this contribution,” said John Yarschenko, executive director, The Bridge. “This funding creates an opportunity for increased connection and support for our program participants and will be instrumental in helping people access the services that they need.”

READ MORE: Kelowna sports fields and park washrooms closing for winter

READ MORE: Second Big White restaurant in 2 weeks to change ownership

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaDonationRotary