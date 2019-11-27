Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts search for new executive director

The Rotary Centre will continue to host events while the search goes on

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is looking for a new executive director.

Kelowna’s cultural community is hoping to find a new director that will help guide the world-class visual and performing arts centre towards continued and sustained success.

As one of the most important positions at the Rotary Centre of the Arts (RCA), the executive director will lead the talented teams and fulfill the mandate for arts and culture experiences in Kelowna.

“We are looking forward to finding a community leader that shares the community’s passion for the Rotary Centre for the Arts,” said Ed McLean, RCA board president.

“Even though the process is expected to take a few months to complete, it is business as usual for the RCA.”

The RCA Society’s deputy director Jin Park will fill the role on an interim basis until the board makes a permanent selection for a new executive director.

