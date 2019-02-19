Kelowna Rockets make stop at B.C. Parliament building

The Kelowna Rockets stopped in at the B.C. Parliament building while on a break between face-offs against the Victoria Royals.
A photo was posted Tuesday morning with the caption “out for a stroll.”
Out for a morning stroll.
📸 @Korczak21 pic.twitter.com/Q7gbe5OcIH
— Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 19, 2019
The Rockets beat the Royals Monday with a 5-2 victory and are set to play them again tonight.
@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
