Kelowna Rockets make stop at B.C. Parliament building

The hockey team snapped a picture while in Victoria Tuesday

The Kelowna Rockets stopped in at the B.C. Parliament building while on a break between face-offs against the Victoria Royals.

A photo was posted Tuesday morning with the caption “out for a stroll.”

The Rockets beat the Royals Monday with a 5-2 victory and are set to play them again tonight.

