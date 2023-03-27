Kelowna Rockets’ Cristall with giant game against Vancouver to end regular season

The Rockets will face the Seattle Thunderbirds in round one of the WHL playoffs

As the Kelowna Rockets wrapped up the regular season on March 25, it became crystal clear who would be named MVP when the squad handed out team awards the following night.

The Rockets beat the Vancouver Giants 5-4 Saturday at Prospera Place, with forward Andrew Cristall contributing to every Kelowna goal.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets dole out awards

Cristall had 39 goals, 56 assists for 95 points in just 54 games over the season, good for sixth overall in WHL scoring.

Captain Gabriel Szturc opened the scoring at 7:58 of the first period on the Rockets’ second shot on net, getting assists from Ty Hurley and Cristall.

Two and a half minutes into the second frame, Carson Golder scored his 31st goal of the season on the power play to give Kelowna a 2-0 lead. Szturc and Cristall had the helpers.

Just under five minutes later Max Graham (13) made it 3-0 on a two-on-one with Cristall and a pretty finish to put the puck behind Giants goaltender Matthew Hutchison.

Stzturc netted his second of the game and 24th of the season at 13:11, making it 4-0. Cristall and Hurley had the assists.

Vancouver finally got on the board with 51 seconds left in the period with a goal from Julian Cull.

In the third period, the Giants pulled within one of the Rockets after goals just 26 seconds apart from Skyler Bruce (13:59) and Ty Halaburda (14:25) to make it 4-3.

Kelowna’s Turner McMillen scored the game-winner on the power play, with a rocket of a wrist shot, at 18:23 assisted by Elia Carmichael and Cristall.

With Hutchison pulled for the extra attacker, Vancouver made it interesting with a goal from Colton Roberts with 40 seconds left in the third.

The Giants nearly tied it with one second left in the game, which lead to a bit of a flare-up behind the Rockets net involving Jackson DeSouza, Jari Kykkanen and a Vancouver player.

Kelowna ended the regular season with a record of 27-37-4-0.

The Rockets open the playoffs against the Seattle Thunderbirds with the first two games of the series in Seattle on March 31 and April 1. Games three and four are in Kelowna on April 4-5.

Tickets are available through the Rockets website or at the Prospera Place box office.

READ MORE: Okanagan women, Shuswap coach celebrate hockey gold

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

hockeyKelowna RocketsVancouver GiantsWHL