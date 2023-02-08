Regency Retirement Resorts donated $10,000 to CRIS adaptive adventures (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Regency Retirement Resorts donated $10,000 to CRIS adaptive adventures (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna retirement resort donation helps people access the outdoors

Regency Retirement Resorts donated $10,000 to CRIS adaptive adventures

A Kelowna-based not-for-profit organization will be able to bring the joy of outdoor recreation to more people across the Okanagan Valley thanks to a $10,000 cheque from Regency Retirement Resorts, managed by Cogir Real Estate.

The Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) breaks down barriers for people with cognitive, physical and sensory disabilities to be active outside.

On Feb. 8, the Retirement Resort presented CRIS with the $10,000 cheque.

Danielle Stalenhoef of CRIS Kelowna said that thanks to the donation, her team has been able to purchase trailers that are used to transport their fleet of adaptive bicycles and equipment across the Okanagan. They have tricycles and recumbent, tandem and hand-powered bikes for people to rent or use during a group outing.

“Disability is not a bad word,” said Stalenhoef.

She said that CRIS staff works to provide emotional and physical support to

Regency Retirement Resorts is currently working on a partnership with CRIS to help seniors access the outdoors in a variety of ways.

To donate, register for a program and to learn more about CRIS, visit adaptiveadventures.ca.

