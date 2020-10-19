Kelowna restaurant Smack Dab closes for the season

Smack Dab at Manteo Resort. (Smack Dab Facebook photo)

Another Kelowna eatery is closing for the season.

Smack Dab, located in the Manteo Resort on Lakeshore Road, usually stays open for the winter months; however, this year the restaurant will be shuttering its doors until spring.

Instead, the business is asking customers to go to its sister restaurant the Hotel Eldorado for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Smack Dab will be available for private functions such as Christmas parties or wine tastings.

While the business did not reference the pandemic and recent restrictions placed on restaurants, Fernando’s Pub located downtown Kelowna is also closing its doors till spring, citing provincial health orders put in place due to COVID-19.

“While not an easy decision, COVID-19 restrictions have hit the restaurant and entertainment industries especially hard, and although we support the provincial government’s public health orders, we believe it is the responsible choice for our business and community to shut our doors for now,” reads a release from Fernando’s Pub management and staff.

Smack Dab and Fernando’s plan to reopen in the spring of 2021.

