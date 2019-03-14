Kelowna restaurant closes, says implemented wage increases too high

Il Tavolino Italian Bistro closed saying that the price of doing business too high

After five years, Il Tavolino Italian Bistro has closed its doors.

Monday, March 11 was the last day to walk into the storefront to order fresh gelato or a warm meal.

“From the bottom our hearts we would like to thank all of you who have supported and believed in our vision to introduce something a little different to Kelowna. We hope that we have made a small difference in this beautiful city,” said Alessandro De Angelis in an Instagram post.

De Angelis announced this wouldn’t be the last Kelowna will see of Il Tavolino, as they will transform into the Il Tavolino Catering Co. and will continue to offer private chef services, cooking parties and Taste of Italy pop-up dinners.

“Over the last two years, it has become more and more difficult to make a financially viable go of it. The cost of doing business is going up. Whether it is food costs, new taxes or hastily implemented wage increases imposed by the provincial government, it is becoming much harder to contend in this small but competitive market,” said De Angelis in an Instagram post.

In June 2018, the provincial government has implemented a multi-step approach to move toward the $15-per-hour wage, recommended by BC’s Fair Wages Commission.

Minimum wage is set to increase to $13.85 per hour (+$1.20) in 2019, $14.60 per hour (+$0.75) in 2020, and $15.20 per hour (+$0.60) in 2021.

To book any of their services contact info@iltavolino.ca

