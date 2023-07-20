Conceptual rendering showing Kelowna Community Campus facility, replacement for Parkinson Recreation Centre. (City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering showing Kelowna Community Campus facility, replacement for Parkinson Recreation Centre. (City of Kelowna)

Kelowna residents to weigh in on borrowing $241M for rec centre overhaul

September 15 is the deadline for residents opposed to borrowing the money to file a response

Kelowna residents are about to get their say on the city borrowing $241 million to redevelop Parkinson Recreation Centre, as well as build other community activity centres.

A staff report going to council sets Friday, September 15 as the deadline for residents opposed to borrowing the money to file a response through the Alternative Approval Process (AAP).

It would take 10 per cent (12,160) of Kelowna residents to say no for the AAP to fail.

Coun. Ron Cannan was the only vote against the process when it was considered by council in June.

READ MORE: Kelowna councillor wants referendum to borrow $241M for recreation

The PRC redevelopment is expected to cost at least $180 million, with an additional $62 million for site and offsite works.

As well, $36 million has been set aside for the Glenmore and Mission activity centres, $4.5 million for Rutland Recreation Park and $5 million for partnerships with UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College.

Total cost for all of those projects is $287.5 million.

Further details on the AAP will soon be made available by the city.

READ MORE: Kelowna council eager to move forward with Parkinson Recreation Centre replacement

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaRecreation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau ‘dismayed’ at B.C. port union’s ‘unacceptable’ decision to reject deal
Next story
B.C. couple launching hunger strike to protest pickleball noise

Just Posted

A fire at the Glenmore Landfill that started on July 10, 2023. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Fires at Kelowna’s landfill not uncommon, but concerning

New footage from Saturday, July 15 shows Verity Bolton outside a grocery store in Kamloops. (Surrey RCMP)
AMBER ALERT: Mother of missing children spotted in Kamloops 5 days ago, search continues

The Kelowna Gospel Mission is looking for volunteers to hand out supplies to those on the street during this weekend’s heat wave. (Submitted)
Kelowna Gospel Mission needs help during extreme heat

Conceptual rendering showing Kelowna Community Campus facility, replacement for Parkinson Recreation Centre. (City of Kelowna)
Kelowna residents to weigh in on borrowing $241M for rec centre overhaul