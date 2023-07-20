Kelowna residents to weigh in on borrowing $241M for rec centre overhaul

September 15 is the deadline for residents opposed to borrowing the money to file a response

Kelowna residents are about to get their say on the city borrowing $241 million to redevelop Parkinson Recreation Centre, as well as build other community activity centres.

A staff report going to council sets Friday, September 15 as the deadline for residents opposed to borrowing the money to file a response through the Alternative Approval Process (AAP).

It would take 10 per cent (12,160) of Kelowna residents to say no for the AAP to fail.

Coun. Ron Cannan was the only vote against the process when it was considered by council in June.

The PRC redevelopment is expected to cost at least $180 million, with an additional $62 million for site and offsite works.

As well, $36 million has been set aside for the Glenmore and Mission activity centres, $4.5 million for Rutland Recreation Park and $5 million for partnerships with UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College.

Total cost for all of those projects is $287.5 million.

Further details on the AAP will soon be made available by the city.

