Kelowna residents talk about museum modernization

Kelowna residents gathered yesterday at the city’s historic Laurel Packing House to talk about the Royal BC Museum’s modernization efforts.

About 20 people were in attendance at yesterdays forum, including a representative from the B.C. government’s ministry of tourism, arts and culture, and representatives of the museum itself.

“This is in very initial stages. Very open questions. It just gives people a chance to say what they think about the museum, what it means to them, and how they connect with the museum as a province,” said Joanne Orr, deputy CEO of the Royal BC Museum.

An online meeting will take place on June 20, 2019, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to allow people from all over the province participate virtually from their homes.

You can find more about the modernization efforts of the museum and participate in the online forum here.

The initial public consultation ends on June 27.

