Kelowna residents strap a bus to their backs and pull

United Way bus pull was went off without a hitch

It was a beautiful day in the Okanagan to pull a bus.

That’s right — a bus.

Ten teams met at Prospera Place Saturday morning to strap a bus weighing 24,000 pounds on their backs and pull for the United Way — both figuratively and literally.

“The (bus pull) is an amazing event, lots of good fun and lots of community support,” said Helen Jackman, executive director of the United Way CSO, adding it’s the biggest fundraiser of the year.

Jackman said that the aim was to raise $20,000 for the organization, to fund children, teen and, family and seniors’ programs.

Getting dollars flowing to an organization he believes in is what convinced Steven Morrison to captain the Farris Law and November Project teams.

“Who doesn’t want to help the United Way raise funds? They give back to so many other organizations that need it,” he said.

Although he was fuelled by the cause, Morrison admitted it was tough.

“But you get your team behind you, and get those legs pumping you enjoy it and you get there in the end,” he said.

All teams participating in the event competed in two time trials, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the finale with the teams with the top times competing for the Community Cup.

In addition to the cup, prizes were awarded for the top individual fundraiser, top fundraising team, the best costume and the “most enthusiastic” (dead last) team.

