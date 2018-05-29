Kelowna residents reminded to stay bear aware

In recent weeks, there have been several bear sightings in the Central Okanagan

By Matthew Abrey

Following a slew of bear sightings around the valley, Kelowna residents are being asked to remain bear aware.

McCulloch Road, Gallaghers Canyon, McKinley and Ellison areas, among others, have had a high number of bear sightings in recent weeks.

“We are trying to get Kelowna to become a bear-safe city,” says Ed Seitz, acting sergeant for the North Okanagan Zone Conservation Officer Service. “Bears are out of hibernation and are looking to fatten up, so we urge people to not leave any attractants out where bears can get to them.”

Here are some useful tips that Seitz recommends people follow, in order to keep large, furry unwelcome visitors out of your yard;

-On collection days, don’t put bins out before about 7 a.m.

-Take down bird feeders, (including hummingbird feeders), as birds don’t really need them until the winter months.

-Burn off dirty barbecues.

-If you compost, put lime on top of the pile, and make sure the compost area is secure.

-If you have fruit trees, make sure that ripe fruit has been cleaned off.

-Bring dog food inside.

-If you have beehives, install an electric fence. This is the only way to truly protect your hives, as bears will often find their way over or through regular fences.

To report a conflict with wildlife that threatens public safety, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

