Kelowna residents line McCurdy Road to show support for family grieving death of young boy

Kelowna residents lined McCurdy Road on Sunday to show their support for the Banman family dealing with the tragic death of their 18-month-old son Gaige.

On April 19, just after 2:45 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a call from the BC Emergency Health Services regarding a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road in Kelowna.

The pedestrian, 18-month-year-old Gaige Banman, passed away shortly after.

Exactly one week later on April 26, residents gathered on McCurdy Road and blew endless bubbles in a symbol of support for the young child. Residents were visually upset but held strong for the Banman family who voiced their appreciation for the crowd upon their arrival.

The Banman family made a number of laps in a hearse carrying their beloved son Gaige, each time receiving endless support.

#Kelowna residents gather along McCurdy Road as a gesture of love and support for the Banman family who tragically lost their son Gaige on April 19. pic.twitter.com/3kctYM18G0 — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) April 26, 2020

Support pours in for the Banman family one week after their son Gaige was tragically killed. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/rmsrJsGnGN — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) April 26, 2020

When news broke of Gaige’s death, a GoFundMe campaign was started to help the family cover funeral expenses, food and other household costs as well as allow them time to grieve for their son.

As of April 26, the fundraiser had garnered more than double its $7,500-goal, sitting at more than $19,000.

