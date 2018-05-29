Kelowna residents jump on their bikes

It’s Bike to Work and School Week, will you be riding a bike this week?

Central Okanagan’s residents are off to a good start with Bike to Work Week.

As of Tuesday, 2,043 participants registered for the annual event, which encourages families and friends to ride their bikes in the Central Okanagan.

Last year had 2,134 participants, event coordinator Andrea Mackintosh said.

Bike to Work and School Week runs from May 28 to June 3.

For more information or to register visit www.biketowork.ca.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.