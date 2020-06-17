Josh Evans performs No Way back by the Foo Fighters in Kettle Valley. (Photo - Tyler Dirtn)

Kelowna residents film epic drum cover video during COVID-19 pandemic

Josh Evans performs No Way Back by Foo Fighters, filmed by Tyler Hooper

Two Kelowna residents have teamed up to showcase the Okanagan’s beauty and spread the message of positivity to the beat of the Foo Fighters’ song ‘No Way Back’.

Filmed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Josh Evans, drummer of Kelowna band Lucky Monkey, and Kelowna Videographer Tyler Hooper collaborated to create a drum cover video, shot on a hillside off of Chute Lake Road, in an effort to spread positive vibes during hard times.

“The intended message of this video is to stay positive, be happy and love each other during difficult times,” said Evans.

“If you listen to the lyrics it kind of represents our new normal and looking forward.”

While many interpretations can be taken away from the song, the two men felt it was about not turning back to an old lifestyle and moving forward with a new outlook. A similar ideology to what the world is facing following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea for the video initially came from a vision Hooper had of a drummer playing during the golden hour on a mountain in the Okanagan. And, it all came to fruition after Hooper captured the right shots using various techniques which capture the moment he envisioned.

“I really enjoyed working with (Evans),” said Hooper.

“I’ve always wanted to do music videos and get other people’s vision across. I know it’s a Foo Fighters song, but the message is so relevant right now and it speaks to so much. It was great to have my creative vision on the other side, I’d like to do more of it.”

READ MORE: Musicians have shorter life spans than the general population

As for Evans, he said he couldn’t be happier with Hooper’s work.

“He made my job really easy,” said Evans.

“All I had to do is sit there and play drums. The fact that he was able to do what he did, capture the moment, and bring it to life and make something pretty special, I’m very lucky to have worked with him. I think it’s a testament to his abilities.”

Evans said the message of the video is about having fun, but also setting your heart on fire and making a change.

READ MORE: Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge
Next story
Firearms, ammunition nabbed from Penticton property in midday theft

Just Posted

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Lake Country teacher’s transfer

George Elliot teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

UPDATE: Coldstream man reunited with stolen custom boat

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

Kelowna residents film epic drum cover video during COVID-19 pandemic

Josh Evans performs No Way Back by Foo Fighters, filmed by Tyler Hooper

Lake Country man found dead at Spion Kop Summit

Lake Country RCMP said investigation is now underway

Lake Country community captures national award

Lakestone honoured with national award at Canadian Home Builders Association’s annual event

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Walmart seeks approval for truck yard on agricultural land in Shuswap

CSRD and Agricultural Land Commission will weigh in on future of Malakwa property

Column: Old-growth forests threatened, locally and provincially

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Summerland youth centre reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Physical distancing, maximum capacity figures outlined as Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre opens

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Most Read