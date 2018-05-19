Jayce, 5, (left) and Carson Welsh, 3, keep their eyes on the candy during the May Days parade.

Kelowna residents enjoy May Days parade

The 59th annual May Days celebration takes place this weekend

Kelowna residents filled Rutland’s streets Saturday to watch the annual May Days parade.

The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. this morning along Hartman Road before ending at Centennial Park. The park contains food, rides and businesses from the Rutland community are selling jewellery, clothing and other goodies at the hall.

May Days runs from May 18 to 20.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Okanagan Firestorm Cheerleaders perform during the May Days parade Saturday.

Royal Canadian Legion members started the parade Saturday during the 59th annual May Days celebration at Centennial Park. The parade travelled from Hartman Road to the park. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Austyn Lamont, 15, gets covered in cotton candy during May Days Saturday.

Previous story
Olympic gold medallist returns to Summerland
Next story
Okanagan Lake levels rising

Just Posted

Lake Country residents to meet with district to discuss public beaches

Carr’s Landing residents are invited to provide feedback to the district

Okanagan Lake levels rising

The lake hit full pool today

Kelowna residents enjoy May Days parade

The 59th annual May Days celebration takes place this weekend

Big-time Kelowna band to rock Ponderosa

Yukon Blonde is touring Canada

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every weekend, we feature top stories from the week in Kelowna and Lake Country

Dragon boaters celebrate launch of Kelowna’s paddle trail

Boaters of all sorts hit the way Saturday for the trail’s launch

VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Olympic gold medallist returns to Summerland

Justin Kripps brought his gold medal to Summerland Secondary Thursday

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Grass fire temporarily displaces residents of Kamloops mobile park

Cause of fire remains under police investigation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

Most Read