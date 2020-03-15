Photo was taken at the Wallmart on Banks Road in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna residents continue to ‘panic shop’ over COVID-19 concerns

The Kelowna Costco and Wallmart locations are completely sold-out of toilet paper

The toilet paper frenzy in Kelowna has continued over the weekend.

On Friday morning, hundreds of people could be seen waiting outside the Kelowna Costco before it opened just to get their hands on a role.

One Costco employee said its complete stock of toilet paper is being ripped off the shelves in as quickly as 40 minutes upon opening.

”If you can get here in the morning then you can get some,” said an employee.

“It’s been like that for like four weeks now.”

Over at the Wallmart on Banks Road in Kelowna, an employee said their stock of toilet paper is completely sold-out as well as their supply of eggs.

There are also reports that the Safeway in Downtown Kelowna is also sold-out of toilet paper.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged retail restraint on Saturday, cautioning Canadians against panic buying in response to the escalating COVID-19 outbreak.

He said Canada’s supply chains to date have not been affected by the tightening border restrictions around the world, merchandise is still coming across the border, and there’s no need to start hoarding supplies.

“Yes, stock up a little bit so you don’t have to go to the store every two or three days like we usually do, but make sure that you’re not taking more than you need,” he said. “Your neighbours, or vulnerable people, will need to access supplies as well.”

READ MORE: Resist the urge to panic shop despite COVID-19 fears, Trudeau says

READ MORE: Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Resist the urge to panic shop despite COVID-19 fears, Trudeau says
Next story
UPDATE: Canada hits at least 313 cases of COVI-19, mostly in Ontario and B.C.

Just Posted

Kelowna residents continue to ‘panic shop’ over COVID-19 concerns

The Kelowna Costco and Wallmart locations are completely sold-out of toilet paper

Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Orchard Park Mall to cut back hours due to COVID-19 concerns

The new hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Kelowna Rockets release players to return home during season pause

The CHL paused the WHL season on Thursday, Mar. 12 due to COVID-19 concerns

Nearly 20 films to be shot in Okanagan through 2021

Okanagan Film Commission announces deal with Reel One Entertainment

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

All travellers, tourists asked to self-isolate when entering Canada: top doctor

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders but will be asked to self-quarantine during days home

Summerland tour company recognized for providing accessibility

Ogopogo Tours has two buses which can accommodate users in wheelchairs

First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

North Okanagan and Shuswap search and rescue volunteers save stranded sledder

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers helped with the rescue

West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

Most Read