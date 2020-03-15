Kelowna residents continue to ‘panic shop’ over COVID-19 concerns

The Kelowna Costco and Wallmart locations are completely sold-out of toilet paper

Photo was taken at the Wallmart on Banks Road in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

The toilet paper frenzy in Kelowna has continued over the weekend.

On Friday morning, hundreds of people could be seen waiting outside the Kelowna Costco before it opened just to get their hands on a role.

One Costco employee said its complete stock of toilet paper is being ripped off the shelves in as quickly as 40 minutes upon opening.

”If you can get here in the morning then you can get some,” said an employee.

“It’s been like that for like four weeks now.”

Over at the Wallmart on Banks Road in Kelowna, an employee said their stock of toilet paper is completely sold-out as well as their supply of eggs.

There are also reports that the Safeway in Downtown Kelowna is also sold-out of toilet paper.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged retail restraint on Saturday, cautioning Canadians against panic buying in response to the escalating COVID-19 outbreak.

He said Canada’s supply chains to date have not been affected by the tightening border restrictions around the world, merchandise is still coming across the border, and there’s no need to start hoarding supplies.

“Yes, stock up a little bit so you don’t have to go to the store every two or three days like we usually do, but make sure that you’re not taking more than you need,” he said. “Your neighbours, or vulnerable people, will need to access supplies as well.”

READ MORE: Resist the urge to panic shop despite COVID-19 fears, Trudeau says

READ MORE: Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter