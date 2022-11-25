Kelowna residents can have say on Houghton Active Transportation Corridor

Final phase of the project expected to start construction in the spring of 2023

Kelowna residents are invited to review the final phase of the Houghton Active Transportation Corridor (ATC).

The route is being extended west along Lester Road to Leathead Road, across Highway 97, and down Enterprise Way where a new bridge has been installed to provide access to the Okanagan Rail Trail (ORT).

The project fills a gap between two existing ATCs and provides Rutland’s first link to Kelowna’s larger network, including the downtown, UBC Okanagan campus, Kelowna International Airport, several parks, as well as neighbourhoods and employment hubs.

“Improving ways for residents to connect throughout the city is a priority, and active transportation corridors provide options to get people outdoors, get moving and get to their destination in safe ways,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

READ MORE: Minister celebrates Kelowna’s active transportation prowess

The Abbott ATC, between Rose and Cedar avenues, extends the Abbott corridor south towards the new Pandosy Waterfront Park, providing a continuous path from the downtown.

Abbott project and the current phase of Houghton are near completion. The final phase of Houghton, extending east from Hollywood Road to Rutland Road, is expected to start construction in the spring of 2023.

Residents can review the final phase of the Houghton ATC or ask questions of the design team through the city’s website.

Kelowna has more than 70 kilometres of off-road pathways, 410 kms of sidewalks and walkways, and 280 kms of bike lanes. The city has received significant funding from the provincial and federal governments for the projects.

READ MORE: Major federal funds for Splatsin to develop rail trail

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCycling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Transit riders in Kelowna’s Quail Ridge community concerned about safety
Next story
Airport tops priorities in City of Kelowna’s 10-Year Capital Plan

Just Posted

Kelowna city council will get a look at the 10-year Capital Plan overview at its Nov. 23 meeting. (Black Press file photo)
Airport tops priorities in City of Kelowna’s 10-Year Capital Plan

Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. (Google Maps/Screenshot)
The most dangerous intersections in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna residents can have say on Houghton Active Transportation Corridor

Jason Townsend died in a single vehicle crash. (GoFundMe)
Kelowna Hells Angels prospect dies in car crash

Pop-up banner image