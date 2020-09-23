Kelowna resident searching for ferret that went missing from beach

Dexter the Ferret is smaller than average and likes to chase squirrels

Dexter the Ferret has been missing since Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Contributed)

‘Dexter’ the Ferret is on the loose and needs your help to find his owner.

The smaller-than-average ferret is about a year old and was last seen at Gyro Beach on Saturday, Sept. 19.

According to his owner, Dexter likes to curl up in his favorite hiding spots and loves chasing squirrels, which is how his owner thinks he went missing.

Dexter is a bit cautious of new people but super playful and greatly missed.

If found, please text 604-783-6069.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Pets