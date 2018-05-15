Kelowna rental market on downward trend this month

The city is listed as the 10th most expensive rental market in the country

Kelowna is no longer the sixth most expensive city for renters.

According to a recent report published by PadMapper, Kelowna is now the 10th most expensive city to rent this month.

“The price of one bedroom units dropped 2.6 per cent to a median of $1,120, while two-bedroom units increased 0.6 per cent to $1,660.”

The top five most expensive markets in order from first to last are Vancouver, Toronto, Burnaby, Barrie, and Montreal.

Padmapper analyzed 79 listings in Kelowna to determine the trend.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
https://www.vernonmorningstar.com/news/okanagan-orchardists-asked-to-watch-for-radical-labour-activists/
Next story
UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Just Posted

Kelowna rental market on downward trend this month

The city is listed as the 10th most expensive rental market in the country

Work kicks off on first regional transportation plan for Central Okanagan

Municipal councils being asked for input in “visioning workshops”

Calgary hard rock band to make stop in Kelowna this weekend

Alberta rockers Woodhawk will play Doc Willoughby’s May 19

Okanagan-Shuswap flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

Green Party agent says no rules broken in 2015 deal with Liberals

Despite “longstanding” Elections Canada provision, Dan Ryder remains defiant

Canines crowned for saving owner’s life, between Kelowna and Vernon

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

https://www.vernonmorningstar.com/news/okanagan-orchardists-asked-to-watch-for-radical-labour-activists/

Deep-pocketed special interests can silence opponents, David Eby says

Vancouver Whitecaps captain to represent Costa Rica at World Cup

Kendall Waston to help Costa Rica against Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland in Russia

The Latest: Markle’s dad still hopes to attend Royal wedding

Meghan Markle’s father may have changed his mind and hopes to attend the Royal wedding

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Military joins search for missing woman after being swept away in Mad River

Saskatchewan woman reportedly fell off of old Mad River trestle bridge, not been seen since

South Okanagan 48-hour contest seeking filmmakers

Second annual Snakebite Film Festival in Penticton

NAFTA: As deadline nears, Trudeau, Trump discuss prospects of quick deal

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the possibility Monday of immediately wrapping up a NAFTA deal

Alberta school division sorry after employee dressed as Spice Girl with blackface

An Alberta school division has apologized after a staff member at a Christian school wore blackface while dressed has a Spice Girl

Most Read